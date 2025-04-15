MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada lawmaker Anna Skorokhod believes that Vladimir Zelensky, declaring his readiness to buy weapons, specifically Patriot systems, from the United States, expects Europe to pay Washington back.

The day before, Zelensky said that Ukraine was ready to pay the United States $15 billion for 10 Patriot air defense missile systems (SAMs), but Washington refuses to sell the units.

"I think we should interpret Vladimir Zelensky's words 'ready to buy' in a different way: meaning that, based on his logic, the Europeans will pay for air defense missiles for Ukraine. Well, have we asked the Europeans yet?" she said in an interview with the Superposition YouTube channel in response to a question whether Ukraine would face any difficulties to spend the amount of money Zelensky had announced for the purchase of air defense missiles. The MP added that

Recently, Zelensky has been complaining almost daily about the lack of air defense equipment. He instructed the Foreign and Defense Ministries to intensify contacts with Western countries to transfer air defense systems to Kiev and localize their production. The Russian side has repeatedly noted that pumping the Kiev regime with weapons will only prolong the conflict.