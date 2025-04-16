US may introduce tariffs up to 245% on imports from China — White House

WASHINGTON, April 16. /TASS/. The US administration may impose 245% tariffs on imports from China amid the aggravation of the trade standoff between the countries, the White House press service said.

In early April, US "President [Donald] Trump imposed a 10% tariff on all countries and individualized reciprocal higher tariffs on nations with which the US has the largest trade deficits in order to level the playing field and protect America’s national security," the White House said. "More than 75 countries have already reached out to discuss new trade deals," it noted.

"As a result, the individualized higher tariffs are currently paused amid these discussions, except for China, which retaliated. China now faces up to a 245% tariff on imports to the United States as a result of its retaliatory actions," the statement reads.

The White House did not give details regarding the timeframe and the configuration for toughening these measures.