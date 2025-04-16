Ukrainian forces launch 67 drones on Belgorod Region over day — governor

BELGOROD, April 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have fired 60 munitions and 67 drones at ten districts of Russia’s Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported.

"In the Shebekinsky district, the town of Shebekino, the settlements of Voznesenovka, Ivanovka, Krasnaya Polyana, Murom, Novaya Tavolzhanka and Matryino were shelled six times. The Ukrainian military fired ten munitions at them and launched 27 drones, 23 of which were suppressed and destroyed. In Shebekino, an outbuilding was damaged, in Novaya Tavolzhanka - two cars," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, the Krasnoyaruzhsky district was attacked with 38 munitions and five drones. As a result, three private houses, a car and a power line were damaged. Ukrainian servicemen also attacked the Belgorod district, damaging seven drones, a private house, a power line and an administrative building.

One munition and seven drones were launched at the Volokonovsky district, damaging a private house, an outbuilding, and destroying a car. The Graivoronsky district was attacked with 11 munitions and five drones.

In addition, the Ukrainian military attacked six settlements of the Valuisky district with 11 drones. An outbuilding and an agriculture facility were damaged as a result. The Borisovsky district and the settlement of Rakitnoye were attacked by two drones. As a result of the attack, a commercial facility and two vehicles were damaged.

"A fixed-wing drone was downed by air defenses in the Krasnogvardeysky district. There are no consequences. <…> The settlements of Makeshino and Bondarev were attacked by two drones, one of which was downed by an air defense system. There are no consequences," Gladkov added.