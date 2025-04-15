US holds productive talks with Russia, Moscow wants to end Ukraine conflict — White House

WASHINGTON, April 15. /TASS/. The United States and Russia are holding productive negotiations and Washington believes that Moscow wants to end the Ukraine conflict, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a regular press briefing for reporters.

When asked to comment on the results of the April 11 meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff in St. Petersburg, she noted: "I don’t want to get ahead of those negotiations as well. What I can tell you is that a productive conversation was had. As Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff said last night, he believes that Russia wants to end this war and the president believes that as well."

The latest meeting between Putin and Witkoff took place on April 11 in St. Petersburg and lasted more than four hours. It focused on the situation in Ukraine.