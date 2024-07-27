Russia, ASEAN countries preparing new five-year strategic partnership plan - Lavrov

VIENTIANE, July 27. /TASS/. Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have started preparing a new five-year comprehensive plan on strategic partnership, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters.

"We have already agreed to start preparing a new plan for the next five-year period, the same [as the comprehensive plan until 2025]. We instructed our experts to work on this plan," he said at a press conference following the ASEAN-Russia meeting and the 14th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting.