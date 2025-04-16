Number of Russians visiting Japan in March up 77% yoy to 18,800 — statistics

TOKYO, April 16. /TASS/. The number of Russians visiting Japan in March increased by 77.7% year-on-year to 18,800, according to statistics from the Japan National Tourism Organization.

As the organization notes, despite the impact of sanctions, the number of tourists reached a record level in one month thanks to school holidays that began in late March, increased demand for cruises and diversification of flights, primarily through China.

The number of Russians visiting Japan from January to March increased by 75.8% year-on-year to 29,400.

The total number of foreign citizens visiting Japan in March increased by 13.5% to almost 3.5 million.

The number of foreign guests in January-March increased by 23.1% year-on-year and exceeded 10 million for the first time, amounting to 10.54 million.