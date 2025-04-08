UN Secretary-General hopes new round of trade war not leading to recession

UNITED NATIONS, April 8. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed hope that the global economy would manage to avoid a recession in a new round of the trade war caused by tariffs introduced by the US.

"Trade wars are extremely negative. Nobody wins with a trade war, everybody tends to lose and I am particularly worried with the most vulnerable developing countries, in which the impact will be more devastating," Guterres told reporters.

"I sincerely hope that we will have no recession, because a recession will have dramatic consequences, especially for the poorest people," he added.