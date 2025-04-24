Israel to expand hostilities in Gaza unless hostage talks move ahead — General Staff chief

TEL AVIV, April 24. /TASS/. Israel will expand its military operation in Gaza unless it can make progress in the talks for Hamas to release hostages, said Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, chief of General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces.

"We will continue our operational pressure and increase our control over Hamas as needed, and if we do not see progress in the return of the hostages, we will expand our actions to a more intense and significant operation until we achieve a decisive result," he said in a statement released by the IDF.

On March 18, Israel resumed fighting in Gaza, putting an end to a ceasefire, which had been in place since January, with massive strikes on the enclave. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the move came after Hamas rejected the proposals that were put forward by mediators and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. The office stated that Israel sought to secure the release of all hostages. Hamas blamed the US and Israel for the renewed hostilities.

According to the latest Israeli data, Hamas is currently holding 24 living hostages and 35 bodies of dead hostages in Gaza.