US should use ammunition for own purposes, not send it to Kiev — Hegseth

WASHINGTON, March 19. /TASS/. The United States’ arsenals of advanced weapons are still depleted thanks to the administration of former President Joe Biden and it cannot afford to send them to Ukraine, said Minister of War Pete Hegseth.

"On exclusive munitions, we're going to be refilled faster than anyone imagined," he said at a press conference. "We're also still dealing with the environment that Joe Biden created, which was, which was depleting those stock holes and not sending them to our own military, but to Ukraine. These munitions are better spent in our own interests at this point."