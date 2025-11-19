Russian drone producer expects to capture niche in Middle East

DUBAI, November 19. /TASS/. Supercam expects to enter the markets of the Middle East, official spokesperson of the leading Russian drone maker Ekaterina Zgirovskaya told TASS at the Dubai Airshow 2025.

"We have just recently started offering it [Supercam] in this market; we hope to capture our niche here," she said. The company has just implemented "a new aerial laser scanning system and started using it at fields in some Russian regions," Zgirovskaya noted.

"Such functions may enjoy demand in the Persian Gulf countries also. Aerial laser scanning is currently the most productive method of receiving geospatial data, which is being improved on a going basis," the spokesperson stressed.

Fuel and energy sector companies were among the first ones that appraised capabilities of aerial monitoring and started introducing drones into their processes and use the to monitor pipelines and infrastructural facilities, Zgirovskaya noted. "The use of drones to monitor pipelines makes it possible to save financial and time resources and mitigates the potential threat to life of pilots," she added.