MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The European Union wants to wage war "to the last Ukrainian," Director of the Second European Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Yury Pilipson said in an interview with TASS.

Earlier, chief of the European diplomacy Kaja Kallas said that Albania, Moldova, Ukraine and Montenegro could join the EU by 2030.

"Such projects have no relation to the real state of affairs in the candidate countries for EU membership," Pilipson said

"The measure remains the degree, to which applicants comply with Brussels’ guidelines, and more recently, the level of their activity in promoting an anti-Russian course. This applies to all the mentioned states. As for the specific generous promises to the Kiev regime, the EU is ready to promise anything in an effort to wage war with Russia, by proxy, to the last Ukrainian.".