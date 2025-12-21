Spain annually loses 2 billion euros of potential revenues from Russian tourists

MADRID, December 21. /TASS/. The tourist sector of Spain is losing about two billion euros of potential revenues from Russian tourists annually, Russian Ambassador in Madrid Yury Klimenko told TASS.

"We regret Spain joined additional restrictions, including the requirement of transit visas for Russia," the Ambassador said. "Concerning tourism, EU decision to further toughen the visa regime for Russian nationals will undoubtedly lead to a further dip of Russian tourism to Spain, to minimal indicators, and will have an adverse economic effect for the local tourism sector," he noted.

According to approximate estimates, "the Spanish tourist sector, as compared to 'pre-pandemic' times, is annually short of about two billion euros of potential revenues from Russian tourists," Klimenko added.