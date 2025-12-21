{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Tourism

Spain annually loses 2 billion euros of potential revenues from Russian tourists

Russian Ambassador in Madrid Yury Klimenko stressed that the EU decision to further toughen the visa regime for Russian nationals will undoubtedly lead to a further dip of Russian tourism to Spain to minimal indicators

MADRID, December 21. /TASS/. The tourist sector of Spain is losing about two billion euros of potential revenues from Russian tourists annually, Russian Ambassador in Madrid Yury Klimenko told TASS.

"We regret Spain joined additional restrictions, including the requirement of transit visas for Russia," the Ambassador said. "Concerning tourism, EU decision to further toughen the visa regime for Russian nationals will undoubtedly lead to a further dip of Russian tourism to Spain, to minimal indicators, and will have an adverse economic effect for the local tourism sector," he noted.

According to approximate estimates, "the Spanish tourist sector, as compared to 'pre-pandemic' times, is annually short of about two billion euros of potential revenues from Russian tourists," Klimenko added.

Tourism
Spain lowers Russian gas imports under EU pressure — Russian Ambassador
The kingdom began the dramatic reduction of Russian LNG imports since January
Read more
US aggression against Venezuela may lead to humanitarian catastrophe — Brazilian leader
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called on the countries of the region to consolidate their efforts to preserve it as a zone of peace and stability
Read more
Only Indonesia, Italy ready to join ‘stabilization forces’ in Gaza — Palestinian envoy
Nofal stressed Palestine's interest in quickly completing the first stage of settlement
Read more
Inevitable Ukrainian surrender to make peace talk much easier — SVR
According to Sergey Naryshkin, no one will be able to prevent the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict after that
Read more
Georgian president calls EU decision to allocate €90 billion to Ukraine bluff
"Ukraine has simply been sold out," Mikhail Kavelashvili said
Read more
Peace in Ukraine close like never before — US envoy to NATO
Matthew Whitaker added that the US administration will not give up its efforts to resolve the conflict
Read more
Russia-Africa Forum agree plan of actions for 2026-2029 — top Egyptian diplomat
According to Badr Abdelatty, Russia and African countries agreed to "develop relations and hold political consultations on the basis of the norms of international law and the principle of non-interference into countries’ domestic affairs"
Read more
Russian army has full strategic initiative in special military operation zone — Putin
The president said that the Russian forces are advancing along the entire line of engagement
Read more
Ukraine, Portugal sign statement on joint production of surface drones
Portuguese prime minister Luis Montenegro is on his first visit to Ukraine, Vladimir Zelensky said
Read more
Russia remains reliable partner for African countries — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, to achieve a lasting settlement of crises in Africa, it is necessary to eliminate their root causes inherited from Western colonialism
Read more
Lawsuit against Euroclear filed in time — Central Bank chief
Elvira Nabiullina said that it is difficult for her to comment on specific arguments prevailing among EU member-countries that did not approve the confiscation of Russian assets
Read more
Lavrov meets with South Sudanese counterpart
The top South Sudanese diplomat stated that his country’s government jointly with the regional partners are making efforts to establish peace in neighboring Sudan
Read more
Ukraine itself to blame for failure of mobilization — intelligence chief
Budanov emphasized that "it was all done from here," meaning within Ukraine, "sometimes deliberately, due to the personal ambitions of certain people, sometimes thoughtlessly"
Read more
Russia plans to set up 13 more economic cooperation commission with African countries
According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russia is also expanding the network of its trade missions in Africa
Read more
Equatorial Guinea ready to host next Russia-Africa summit in 2026 — top diplomat
According to Simeon Oyono Esono Angue, this event will help strengthen relations between Russia and Africa in all areas and will contribute to cooperation for development
Read more
US may continue strikes on Islamic State in Syria for several weeks — TV
According to NBC News, the operation targets areas where Islamic State is trying to revive its potential and is geared to exterminate its forces and facilities
Read more
Putin says attackers, masterminds of terror attack in Egypt must not go unpunished
Putin confirmed that Russia would remain Egypt’s reliable ally in the struggle with terrorism
Read more
Share of missing Russian servicemen must be reduced to absolute zero — Putin
"If we compare the beginning of the year with now, the number of people who were listed as missing has decreased by 50%," the Russian president said
Read more
Russian intel chief reveals recent extended call with MI6 director
Sergey Naryshkin said the phone conversation was held "just a few days ago"
Read more
Russian foreign minister notes prospects of African Continental Free Trade Area
The second ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum is taking place in Cairo on December 19-20
Read more
EU diplomats do not rule out retaliation against Ukrainian elites by angry mob — SVR
The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said that the Mindich-Zelensky case is undermining Ukraine
Read more
Portuguese PM doesn’t rule out sending peacekeepers to Ukraine after conflict is over
Read more
Deep State wants military conflict between the US and Russia, Gabbard says
US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said that every time Donald Trump makes progress and moves closer and closer to that hope for peace, the warmongers in the deep state step up and try to do everything they can to stop it
Read more
Longest night of year coming to Northern Hemisphere — Planetarium
It will last for seventeen hours
Read more
Russian troops to move westward after liberating Kupyansk-Uzlovoi — Putin
As the president stressed, the Russian troops have been assigned a very important task to eliminate the enemy group on the left bank of the Oskol River
Read more
EU summit undertook to finance military action against Russia — diplomats
"The leaders of the EU Member States have reaffirmed their course towards comprehensive support for the Kiev regime and further escalation of the Ukrainian conflict," the Russian Permanent Mission to the European Union said in a statement
Read more
Russia’s offensive in Zaporozhye forces Kiev to expand evacuation zone
The reason behind this decision is an increase in the operational range of Russian drones, the source said
Read more
Dollar declines to 92.22 rubles on Moscow Exchange
The euro was not traded
Read more
Press review: EU leaders clash over Ukraine and Trump approves Taiwan arms sale as test
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 19th
Read more
US Representative Luna says not supporting money allocation to Kiev
Anna Paulina Luna stressed that she "never voted for a single dollar to go to Ukraine"
Read more
Bern takes part in EU’s risky plans, though it realizes danger of stealing Russian assets
Russian Ambassador to Switzerland Sergey Garmonin stressed that Swiss elites "understand perfectly well that a theft of Russian assets will be illegal and destroy the confederation’s reputation of a 'safe haven' for foreign investors"
Read more
Cancer-stricken Serbian sues NATO for use of depleted uranium in 1999 attack on Yugoslavia
His lawyer Srdan Aleksic disclosed that the Serbian officer’s grievance is fully identical to the 500 lawsuits, filed by Italian soldiers who were deployed in Kosovo in 1999
Read more
First stage of Russian Army transition to new military construction model over — Belousov
According to the Russian defense minister, the regulatory framework for forming military construction units will be developed in 2026
Read more
US, Qatar, Egypt, Turkey report progress in implementing Gaza ceasefire phase one
As follows from the document, they held talks in Miami, Florida
Read more
Putin sees EU's Russian asset grab as daylight 'robbery'
The Russian leader emphasized that the European Union is trying to do it overtly
Read more
Ukrainian elections only legitimate if citizens residing elsewhere take part — Medvedchuk
Medvedchuk also noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin demonstrated political will by declaring his readiness not to hinder the free will of Ukrainian citizens
Read more
Tanker apprehended by the US near Venezuela sailed under flag of Panama — newspaper
According to the newspaper, the cargo belonged to an oil trader from China that supplies oil from Venezuela to Chinese refineries
Read more
Hong Kong influenza seasonal, not epidemic — expert
The virus is primarily a risk for those encountering it for the first time, as well as young children, pregnant women, and individuals with chronic conditions
Read more
Russian diplomat says US Justice Department places her in waiting queue for Epstein files
Maria Zakharova believes that the files "show all those western 'mentors' in interesting circumstances and with no less interesting fellow partygoers"
Read more
German expert slams EU decision on loan to Ukraine as 'madness'
Earlier, an EU summit concluded with no consensus on the expropriation of Russian assets under the guise of a so-called reparations loan to Kiev despite spending 17 hours in discussion
Read more
Putin’s words about Europe echo position of Trump with his supporters — Die Welt
This position will significantly complicate the already tense relations between European elites and the Trump administration
Read more
Merz finds himself in isolation in Europe due to position on Russian assets — newspaper
German Chancellor attempted till the last "to praise advantages of the de facto expropriation of Russian assets, downplaying risks at the same time," the newspaper said
Read more
Blast that killed teenager in Moscow Region caused by mishandling of explosive object
An investigation is underway
Read more
Hong Kong fire death toll up to 161 — police
However, the possibility of discovering other dead people cannot be ruled out, and this number may increase
Read more
Battlegroup East destroyed five drone control centers over night
The adversary lost six Starlink satellite communication terminals
Read more
US department confirms detention of tanker near Venezuelan coast
"The United States will continue to pursue the illicit movement of sanctioned oil," the Head of the Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said
Read more
At least 27 drones taken down over various Russian regions overnight
Two of them were destroyed over the Sea of Azov waters
Read more
IN BRIEF: Resuming nuclear tests, NATO threat: what Russia's military chief of staff said
The North Atlantic Alliance, under the pretext of a so-called Russian military threat, has "significantly increased" its military presence near Russia’s borders
Read more
Deep State attempts to provoke third world war — Dmitriev
Kirill Dmitriev pointed out that "US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is great for exposing the deep-state warmonger machinery trying to incite WW3 by fueling anti-Russian paranoia across the UK and EU"
Read more
Russian defense technologies unmatched by Western military-industrial complex — expert
Alexander Stepanov noted that established industrial production would make it possible to make tens and even hundreds of items per year to provide strategic coverage for all critical areas and facilities in the Russian border regions
Read more
Lavrov meets with Algerian counterpart
Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on March 23, 1962
Read more
Three Ukrainian drones downed in Russian regions
Two of them were destroyed over the territory of the Volgograd Region
Read more
Zelensky admits that Kiev will not be able to finance 800,000-strong army
Vladimir Zelensky said that he maintains dialogue with Western leaders concerning partial financing of Ukrainian army at the expense of the partners
Read more
Trump announces plans to visit Florida, where talks on Ukraine expected
The US leader noted that he "has a lot of meetings scheduled"
Read more
Gazprom Export files lawsuits against Axpo Solutions AG, Vychodoslovenska energetika
No other details about the cases were given in the database
Read more
Ukraine must be prepared for continuation of conflict in 2026 — US envoy to NATO
The reason is that a peace agreement may not yet be concluded by the end of this year, said US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker
Read more
WSJ names five key obstacles to peace between Russia, Ukraine
These include territorial issues, Ukraine's accession to NATO, the size of the Ukrainian armed forces, the status of the Russian language, and control over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Read more
Ukrainian forces fail to retake parts of Krasnoarmeysk, suffer losses — Putin
According to the Russian president, the enemy is achieving no success
Read more
US National Intelligence confident Russia not planning to control entire Ukraine
US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard called such information about Russia's plans "a lie and propaganda"
Read more
EU 'war party' to pay Kiev 'reparations' itself — Foreign Ministry
"Brussels did not even notice how absurd the situation had become for the EU," Maria Zakharova stated
Read more
Battlegroup South destroy five Ukrainian land robots over day
Drone system troops also destroyed six communication aerials and five land robotic systems
Read more
Zelensky contradicts himself about elections in Ukraine — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, this discussion is a reaction to the Russian leader’s latest statements
Read more
Russia ready to organize voting for Ukrainians in case of legitimate elections in Ukraine
"If Ukraine opts for legitimate elections and we are tasked to organize voting for Ukrainian nationals in Russia, we will do everything we can to make this happen," CEC chairwoman Ella Pamfilova stated
Read more
Possible pause in Russian airstrikes thwarts Kiev's plans to avoid elections — senator
Konstantin Kosachev said that Russia is prepared to act for peace, and this is one of the main messages today
Read more
Moon not interfering with star fall observation in longest night of 2025
About 10 meteors per hour are expected, the press service of the Moscow Planetarium said
Read more
Kyrgyz president arrives in Russia on working visit
Sadyr Japarov has arrived to take part in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and the informal meeting of CIS leaders in St. Petersburg, the press service of the Kyrgyz leader said
Read more
Palestine believes Gaza Strip should be administered by PNA, awaits US decision — envoy
Abdel Hafiz Nofal noted that the international community and, in particular, the United States, need to finally define their position on this issue, "without resorting to unworkable solutions that are currently being considered"
Read more
Lavrov tells Europe we don't need your help on Ukraine deal, just don't blow it up
"The Russian-American dialogue is based on understandings reached in Alaska," the Russian top diplomat stressed
Read more
Unipolar world order gone forever, Putin says
This era is over despite all the attempts to revive it and hold on to it at any cost, the Russian leader noted
Read more
Trump confirms retaliatory strike against IS in Syria
The strike was very successful, with precision, also said US President
Read more
Kiev troops shell DPR four times in past day
The attacks targeted the city of Gorlovka and the town of Starobeshevo
Read more
Dmitriev calls for resignation of Merz, von der Leyen after failure at EU summit
The Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund added that Friedrich Merz and Ursula von der Leyen "spent all their political capital, promised results – and delivered a spectacular failure"
Read more
Some US lawmakers capitalize on Ukrainian conflict — US Representative
US Representative Anna Paulina Luna noted that some lawmakers openly speak against efforts to settle the conflict in Ukraine
Read more
Russia attaches great importance to developing relations with African partners — Putin
Putin noted that African states possess enormous economic and human potential and are playing an increasingly significant role in global politics
Read more
Volvo files application to register three trademarks in Russia
Two of them are for Volvo, and the third is for Volvo Penta
Read more
Brussels will have to repay Ukraine’s debts to Europe, warns Russian diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador at Large Rodion Miroshnik noted that Ukraine will not receive the loan in a lump sum
Read more
Russia-Africa ministerial meeting joint statement adopted unanimously — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, the statement lays bare the countries’ principled approaches to the key issues of international development
Read more
Two Russians arrested in Bulgaria at US request — Russian embassy
No official details about the US extradition request are available at this point
Read more
Kiev counterattacks near Krasnoarmeysk, trying to slow Russian advance — expert
The Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Krasnoarmeysk on December 1
Read more
Economy, special op, taxes most popular topics on social media following Putin’s Q&A
Since the start of the event at noon Friday and until 10:00 p.m. Moscow time, approximately 1.5 million messages about it were posted on social media, a research by Russia’s Medialogia automated real-time media monitoring and analysis system says
Read more
Krasny Liman to be liberated in near future — Putin
The head of state added that Russian forces currently control about half of the city
Read more
Putin goes to St. Petersburg for informal CIS summit
The head of state will also have bilateral meetings with leaders of certain countries
Read more
Arms supplies to Ukraine did not stop after Trump’s decision to cease financing
Speaking at NSATU's Wiesbaden headquarters, Major General Maik Keller said that NATO had dispatched nearly 220,000 tons of military aid to Ukraine in 2025
Read more
Providing military aid to Ukraine weakens EU instead of making it stronger — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister recalled that the European Union’s summit on December 18 and 19 in Brussels decided to grant a military loan to Ukraine in 2026-2027 at the expense of a common European loan worth 90 billion euro
Read more
Negotiations on Ukraine in Miami constructive, Dmitriev says
Talks on the settlement in Ukraine will continue in Miami on Saturday and Sunday local time, the Russian envoy continued
Read more
Putin to chair SEEC, host CIS leaders in St. Petersburg
Furthermore, on the initiative of the Russian leader, a traditional informal meeting of the leaders of the CIS member countries will be held in St. Petersburg on December 22
Read more
Zelensky says Ukraine discusses options to ensure election security with US
According to Vladimir Zelensky, the Ukrainian foreign ministry is working on the issue of organizing voting among Ukrainian nationals living abroad
Read more
US conducting operation to seize ship off Venezuela — agency
The officials did not say where operation was taking place but added the ·Coast Guard was in the lead, Reuters said
Read more
Russia negative about discussions on nuclear weapons for Japan — deputy foreign minister
Andrey Rudenko pointed out that the militarization of Japan will only make the situation in Northeast Asia worse and, of course, will entail due countermeasures from countries who see this militarization as a threat
Read more
Russian troops destroy 67 foreign mercenaries in battles for Yunakovka — defense source
According to the source, they were mostly Colombian nationals
Read more
Venezuelan government condemns tanker capture by the US
According to the government communique, this "egregiously criminal act" was made in violation of norms of international law, the maritime navigation convention and the UN Charter
Read more
Top Russian, Tunisian diplomats discuss situation in North Africa
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed issues of the development of bilateral relations with his Tunisian counterpart
Read more
Netanyahu plans to discuss potential new strikes on Iran with Trump — TV
According to NBC News, the Israeli prime minister plans to share with the American leader his concern over Tehran’s missile program that may require swift actions in response
Read more
Ukrainian soldiers desert due to lack of food, water, clothing — expert
Vitaly Kiselev pointed out that Ukrainian barrier detachments operating within the zone of the special military operation are unable to stem the tide of desertion
Read more
Putin sends major message to West by his statement on Ukraine — portal
L’AntiDiplomatico also recalled that during his year-end press conference, the Russian leader noted that US President Donald Trump "is making serious efforts" to end the Ukrainian crisis and is doing this "absolutely sincerely"
Read more
Britain refuses to expropriate Russian assets after failure of EU summit — FT
According to the newspaper, London "will continue to work closely with the G7 and EU on Ukraine financing"
Read more
Top Egyptian diplomat describes Miami talks on Gaza as good
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty also expressed hope for the soonest beginning of the implementation of the Gaza deal second phase
Read more
Hong Kong flu has pandemic potential — virologist
Doctor of medical sciences and virologist Yelena Malinnikova called upon everyone to comply with sanitary and epidemiological guidelines
Read more
One killed, two injured in explosion in Khimki near Moscow
According to earlier reports, an unidentified explosive device detonated in Khimki
Read more
US starts publishing Epstein case files — FBI
Jeffrey Epstein’s friends and acquaintances included a large number of current and retired officials not only from the United States but also from many other countries, including former heads of state, major entrepreneurs, and show business stars
Read more
Putin says 3I/ATLAS comet poses no threat to Earth, it can be 'sent to Jupiter' anytime
According to the president, Russian scientists keep this issue under control and "are well aware of ongoing developments regarding this comet"
Read more