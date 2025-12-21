MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Athens has joined the PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) program for European countries to purchase American weapons for the Ukrainian armed forces, Yury Pilipson, Director of the Second European Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said in an interview with TASS.

"As far as we know, Athens recently joined the PURL initiative for European countries to purchase American weapons for the Ukrainian armed forces, although the Greeks had previously been reluctant to do so," he noted.

He was commenting on reports in the Greek newspaper Kathimerini that the country is once again under pressure from the US and NATO partners to announce its participation in the PURL initiative.

The diplomat stressed that Greece, from the very beginning of the special military operation, has been "actively assisting the Kiev regime with weapons and ammunition." However, he said, the particular cynicism on the part of the Athens authorities is that they are well aware of the Ukrainian armed forces' subsequent use of these weapons against civilians in Donbass, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, Crimea, and other southern regions of Russia, "where a large Greek community has long lived."

According to the diplomat, there is no doubt about involvement of ‘senior comrades’ in Greece's accession to the announced initiative.

"There's no doubt that their 'senior comrades' persistently pointed out this 'oversight' to them and ultimately achieved their goal. Everyone knows that Kiev is consistently pushing the Greek leadership to transfer highly effective Russian-and Soviet-made air defense systems, currently in service with the country's armed forces, to the Ukrainian Armed Forces—without regard for Greece's own defense capability," he said.

"All of this clearly illustrates the neoliberal totalitarianism that reigns in the European Union. The era of a unipolar world order is irrevocably fading into the past, yet the Western camp is trying with all its might to maintain hegemony, which requires strict intra-bloc discipline and the de facto renunciation of national sovereignty, even in such critical areas as defense and security," the diplomat said.

Despite the Greek leadership's support for Ukraine, Pilipson noted that the country's population "does not share this approach, to put it mildly."

"According to a poll commissioned by the Kathimerini newspaper in July of this year, 72% of respondents believe that Athens should have taken a neutral stance in the Ukrainian conflict," the diplomat said.

About PURL program

On July 14, US President Donald Trump and Secretary-General Mark Rutte launched the PURL initiative, which replaced free US arms deliveries to Kiev and those on credit. It allows European NATO countries and Canada to purchase American weapons for Ukraine's needs through NATO structures. On September 17, the alliance's representative in Kiev, Patrick Turner, announced that American arms deliveries to Ukraine were underway.