EAEU establishes itself as self-sufficient center of multipolar world — Putin

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has established its status as one of the self-sufficient centers of the emerging multipolar world, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in a narrow format.

"Cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, which has firmly established itself as one of the independent and self-sufficient centers of the emerging multipolar world, continues to develop steadily," he said.

The Russian leader noted the expansion of mutual trade exchanges and the deepening of cooperative ties between the members of the union. According to the president, all this brings real benefits to each of the member states and benefits the quality of life and well-being of the people and generally helps ensure economic stability and sustainability of the five countries, which is "especially important in the context of turbulence in the global economy."

Putin said that Russia highly appreciates the mutually beneficial multifaceted cooperation with its EAEU partners and is sincerely interested in intensifying joint work on the comprehensive development of ties within the union.

"I am convinced that all the colleagues present share this attitude, so I hope that today's meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be productive and will allow us to make significant progress on all our issues of mutual interest," the Russian leader concluded.