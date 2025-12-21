Putin, Japarov discuss bilateral relations between Russia and Kyrgyzstan

ST. PETERSBURG, December 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov and discussed all aspects of cooperation between the two countries.

"I would like to thank you for the content of our work during the state visit and for the atmosphere you created. Now we have the opportunity to discuss bilateral relations at today's event," the Russian leader said, welcoming his counterpart.

Putin added that he expects "a good and substantive discussion with all colleagues [in the EAEU] regarding the development of trade and economic ties in general within the framework of integration."

"I am very glad to see you in St. Petersburg," he concluded, handing the floor over to Japarov.