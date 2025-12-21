MADRID, December 21. /TASS/. Spain is reducing purchases of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the prejudice of its commercial interests, Russian Ambassador in Madrid Yury Klimenko told TASS.

The kingdom began the dramatic reduction of Russian LNG imports since January. Spain purchased the equivalent of 36,000 GWh of Russian LPG from January to November 2025, down 46% in annual terms, he noted. "As a consequence, our country moved to the third place among main gas suppliers - the share of the total volume dropped from 21.3% to just 10.6%," Klimenko said.

"Blindly following short-sighted and tough sanction and restriction settings of the EU’s Brussels for the full rejection of Russian energy resources by 2027, Madrid proactively cuts purchases of our LNG and shifts to alternative sources," the ambassador added.