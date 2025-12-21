MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Kirill Dmitriev, Special Representative of the Russian President, Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, called for acknowledging the existence of well-funded and well-organized campaigns inciting war in the US, UK, and EU media.

"Let’s acknowledge the well-funded, well-organized warmonger media campaign in the US, UK & EU to undermine President Trump’s peace plan. UK/EU politicians push the "let’s go to war with Russia"—covering up migration blunders/cashing in on weapons sales via "friendly" contractors," he wrote on the X social network.

Earlier Dmitriev commented on the statement made by US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, in which she denied mass media reports on presence of Russia’s plans to establish control over the entire territory of Ukraine and other parts of the former Soviet Union.