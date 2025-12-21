{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Putin thanks Lukashenko for his high assessment of Russian-Belarusian relations

The president also said that he was very glad to see Lukashenko

ST. PETERSBURG, December 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko for his high assessment of relations between Russia and Belarus.

"I want to thank you for your high assessment of the quality of our Russian-Belarusian relations. I’ve noticed the warmth with which you spoke about Russia and our relations. I am sure that many people in Russia have noticed this, too," Putin told Lukashenko.

The president said that he was very glad to see Lukashenko, adding they would have the opportunity to discuss common issues within the framework of the association together with other the colleagues from the EAEU. "And, of course, [there will be an opportunity to talk] about our bilateral issues. Although the governments work very closely with each other," the Russian leader concluded.

