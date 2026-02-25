Iran calls Trump’s comment about Tehran's nuclear ambitions 'empty chatter'

TEHRAN, February 25. /TASS/. The statements of US President Donald Trump about Iran's alleged desire to build nuclear weapons are groundless, said Esmaeil Kousari, a member of the Committee on Foreign Policy and National Security of the Iranian parliament, General of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian army).

"On the one hand, they claim that they have destroyed Iran's nuclear facilities and there is nothing left, and on the other, they say that it is necessary to start military operations, as Iran may come closer to [creating an atomic bomb] as soon as possible. These words are just empty chatter by Trump, who wants to attract attention to himself in this way," he said in an interview with ISNA news agency.

Kousari said that before the February 26 negotiations on the nuclear dossier in Geneva Iran must maintain a high degree of readiness and "constantly monitor the actions of the enemy." "They are at a loss and don't know what decision to make. If there is unity, cohesion and integrity within the country, the enemy will not be able to do anything."

Earlier, the American leader said that he would prefer to reach an agreement with Tehran on the nuclear dossier. At the same time, he again threatened to use force against the Islamic republic.

On February 26, Geneva will host the third round of negotiations between Iran and the United States on the nuclear dossier. The Iranian delegation is to be led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and the American delegation will be led by Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Since 2003, a fatwa (religious injunction) of the supreme leader of the Islamic republic ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been in force in Iran, according to which the production of nuclear weapons is prohibited. The government has repeatedly said it has no intention of creating an atomic bomb.