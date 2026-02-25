Russia creates global level solutions for digital platforms — Putin

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Russia is creating solutions of an international level in the digital platforms sphere and is ready to share this experience in interests of mankind, President Vladimir Putin said at the Future Technologies Forum.

"Russia is creating solutions of the global level in this sphere. We are ready to share our experience and competencies in interests of the whole of mankind," the president said, speaking about development of digital platforms.

Russia is proud that its scientists made "a sound contribution" to bioscience, the head of state added.