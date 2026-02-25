Iran ready to engage with US or respond to its threats — parliament’s speaker

TEHRAN, February 25. /TASS/. Iran is ready for both diplomatic means of resolving the crisis in its relations with the United States and a response to the US threats of using force, said Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of Iran’s parliament.

"We make it clear to the Americans in a direct and decisive way that all options are being considered - both decent diplomacy and defense that would make you regret your actions," he told Iran’s public broadcaster.

In January, the White House warned that it is seriously considering using force against Tehran. Washington then expressed hope that Tehran will agree to negotiate "a fair and equitable" deal, insisting that Iran must never have nuclear weapons. The Islamic Republic has repeatedly denied seeking to build a nuclear bomb.

On February 26, Geneva will host a third round of talks between Iran and the United States on Tehran’s nuclear dossier. The Iranian delegation is expected to be led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and US special envoy Steve Witkoff should head the American negotiators.