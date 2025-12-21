Some US lawmakers capitalize on Ukrainian conflict — US Representative

NEW YORK, December 21. /TASS/. Some US lawmakers meddle with settlement of the conflict in Ukraine because they capitalize on the continuation of hostilities, US Representative Anna Paulina Luna said at the press conference of the Turning Point USA public organization.

"We see this debate. Are you pro-Russia? Are you pro-Ukraine? How about you be pro-American? Maybe not advocate for foreign wars. How about that? But do you ever expect a sitting member in the House or the Senate to vote for peace when they are personally invested and backed and owned by the military industrial complex? Do you ever think that's going to happen? The answer is no, and it doesn't happen," she noted.

Some lawmakers openly speak against efforts to settle the conflict in Ukraine because they are personally interested in it and benefit from the same, Luna added.