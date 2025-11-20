Russia’s international reserves up $14.1 bln over week to $734.1 bln — Central Bank

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves increased by $14.3 bln over the week and totaled $734.1 bln as of the close of business on November 14, 2025, the Central Bank said.

"International reserves as of the close of business on November 14, 2025 stood at $734.1 bln, having increased over the week by $14.3 bln or by 2%, largely as a result of negative revaluation," the regulator informed.

Reserves totaled $719.8 bln as of November 7.

On October 17, 2025, reserves reached a new record high of $742.4 bln.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold.

After the start of the special operation in Ukraine, Western countries imposed sanctions against the Bank of Russia. In addition to freezing Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves, the ban also included all transactions related to the management of the Bank of Russia's reserves and assets, as well as transactions with any legal entity, organization, or body acting on behalf of or at the direction of the Central Bank.