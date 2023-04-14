Ukraine to cease to exist once Western money spigot dries up, says Medvedev

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Ukraine will cease to exist as soon as Western countries stop funding it, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev wrote on Telegram on Friday.

"As soon as Western funding ends, Ukraine itself will come to an end," he pointed out, commenting on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s remark that Ukraine is financially and economically insolvent.

"The thing is that nobody needs it (Ukraine - TASS)," the senior Security Council official observed.

According to him, Orban’s message was that the armed conflict in Ukraine would end just as soon as the United States and the European Union discontinued their massive financial largesse in support of Kiev. "Way to go! Those are brave and true words for a European politician to utter," Medvedev added.