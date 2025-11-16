Greece, Ukraine sign memorandum on supplies of LNG from US to Kiev from December

ATHENS, November 16. /TASS/. Greek and Ukrainian gas companies have signed a memorandum of intent on deliveries of US LNG to Ukraine from December 2025 until March 2026.

The memorandum was signed in the presence of Vladimir Zelensky, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle. The ceremony was aired by the ERT-news television channel.

According to the Proto Thema newspaper, the signing of the memorandum of intent between Greece’s DEPA Trading and Ukraine’s Naftogaz will be "a major contribution to regional and European energy security and stability, and will help Ukraine live through the winter." "According to Greek government sources, Greece’s energy infrastructure ensures stable supplies of natural gas via the Vertical Corridor," the newspaper said.

Zelensky has arrived in Athens to hold talks with the Greek leadership on energy and defense cooperation. He has already met with Greek President Konstantinos Tasoulas and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. He is also expected to hold a meeting with parliament speaker Nikitas Kaklamanis.