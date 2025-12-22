Macron played key role in derailing EU plan on Russian assets at summit — Politico

BRUSSELS, December 22. /TASS/. France played a pivotal role in advancing the so-called Plan B during the European Council summit, ensuring its adoption as an alternative to the European Commission’s proposal to finance Ukraine using frozen Russian assets, the Politico news outlet reported, citing its sources.

The news outlet writes that French President Emmanuel Macron actively engaged in the negotiations and, at a crucial moment, reportedly tipped the scale in favor of the second option, which relies on joint borrowing and the use of EU budgetary resources. Sources conveyed that France had been working behind the scenes with several countries, including Hungary, to avert a potential blockage of the alternative solution.

At the summit, Macron held discussions with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the report stated. It highlighted that France’s position became decisive after several leaders, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, criticized the initial plan involving the expropriation of Russian assets. Macron’s actions, including his calls for dialogue with Russia, demonstrate an attempt to reclaim center stage after months during which German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has been leading Europe’s foreign policy, Politico added.

The EU summit wrapped up early Friday morning after 17 hours of talks that failed to overcome Belgium’s opposition or reach an agreement on seizing Russian assets. Participants confirmed the indefinite freezing of the assets, noting no realistic prospect of their voluntary return in the near future.

EU countries agreed to allocate funding for Ukraine totaling 90 billion euros for the period 2026-2027. The funds will be raised by member states through borrowing, with Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic formally opting out of participation. Under the EU’s plan, Ukraine will receive a zero-interest loan and will repay it if it secures "full reparations" from Russia, which Brussels estimates at over half a trillion euros. The European Commission had previously declared Ukraine insolvent and, on that basis, stated it could not extend loans but was compelled to finance Kiev directly through grants.