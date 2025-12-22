Russia provides basic necessities to Ukrainians evacuated from combat zones — commissioner

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian nationals evacuated to Russia from combat zones are staying at temporary shelter centers in the city of Belgorod and have all basic necessities, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said.

"Ukrainian citizens have been evacuated to Russia from combat zones. Ukraine immediately contacted me, asking about their situation. Our government placed them in temporary accommodation centers in Belgorod and provided them with all basic necessities," she noted at a meeting of the Russian lower house’s Committee on the Development of Civil Society, Issues of Public Associations and Religious Organizations.

However, the ombudsperson did not specify the number of those evacuated.

Moskalkova pointed out that she had worked on the issue over the weekend, and that Belgorod Regional Commissioner Zhanna Kireyeva was assisting those people.

Earlier, Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmitry Lubinets wrote on social media that he had contacted Moskalkova, asking her for information about the location of Ukrainian nationals, their living conditions, and priority needs.