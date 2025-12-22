Last Russian consulate general closes in Poland

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Poland’s last operating Russian Consulate General located in the city of Gdansk has closed down.

"Dear visitors of the consulate general! It is with regret that we have to announce the closure of the Russian consulate general in Gdansk by the decision of the Polish authorities," Russian Consul General in Gdansk Sergey Semyonov said in a video message on the Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by the Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia) page of the institution.

"For all consular matters, we urge you to contact the consular department of the Russian embassy in Warsaw."

On November 19, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said Poland would close the last Russian consulate general in Gdansk on December 23. As a response, Moscow will close Poland’s consulate general in Irkutsk on December 30. In October 2024 and May 2025, Poland closed Russia’s consulates general in Poznan and Krakow. In response, the Polish consulates in St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad were closed.