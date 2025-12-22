BUDAPEST, December 22. /TASS/. The European Commission is like a "Titanic" dragging Europe down with it, journalist Rafael Pinto Borges said in an article for The European Conservative.

"The fiasco seen in this latest meeting of the Council is the culmination of a long, persistent pattern: this is a Commission that confuses moralistic fervour and emotional manipulation with legal authority, and slogan-infested political theatre with actual power. [European Commission President Ursula] von der Leyen’s leadership style - arrogant, performative, impatient with dissent, and clumsy - functions poorly in a Union that still runs, inconveniently, on treaties, unanimity, and national balance sheets," he wrote in an article.

According to the journalist, Brussels has experienced institutional decline, which the European Commission prefers to ignore. "Repeated <...> attempts to censure or impeach von der Leyen testify to a level of hostility no Commission president can ignore," Borges pointed out.

He emphasized that the European Commission is a "Titanic" dragging Europe down with it. "It wasn’t just von der Leyen’s ‘reparation loan’ that had something of a sinking ship to it. The real Titanic is this European Commission. For Europe’s sake, let it go under now, before even more damage is caused."

Earlier, participants at the EU summit were unable to agree on expropriating frozen Russian assets in the form of a so-called reparations loan to Kiev. Instead, they decided to grant Ukraine an interest-free loan of 90 billion euros through collective loans from EU countries.