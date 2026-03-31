MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. International investor, space and nuclear technology researcher and entrepreneur Errol Musk, father of Elon Musk, stated that he believes Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s explanation of the reasons for launching the special military operation.

Musk mentioned that he had spoken with Lavrov about Donbass. According to the US entrepreneur, the top Russian diplomat told him that Ukrainians in Donbass had literally been targeting Russians and Russian speakers. He noted that in this case, Moscow could not simply stand by and watch this, so it decided to act.

According to Musk, even before 2022, people understood that something wrong was going on in Ukraine.