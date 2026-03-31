IRGC says about 200 US troops killed, wounded in attack on airbase in Saudi Arabia

TEHRAN, March 31. /TASS/. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Air Force has carried out a strike on US troops at the Prince Sultan Air Base in Al-Kharj, Saudi Arabia, the IRGC press service said in a statement.

"The deployment point of a US air detachment at the Al-Kharj base in Saudi Arabia was targeted in an attack involving drones and missiles. At least 200 aggressors and terrorists from the US army were killed and wounded in the operation," Iran’s state broadcaster quoted the statement as saying.

According to the IRGC, the majority of those killed and wounded are fighter pilots.