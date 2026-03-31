MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Russia strikes on Ukrainian airfields are causing losses to both serving NATO personnel and retired NATO Air Force personnel, military expert Boris Rozhin told TASS.

"Strikes on airfields like Starokonstantinov or Knatovo are carried out quite regularly. Periodically, these strikes cause losses not only to equipment but also to the personnel stationed there, among whom, of course, there are foreign nationals: both regulars who are in the official service of the defense ministries of NATO countries, and various mercenaries, essentially retirees who previously served in the air forces of NATO countries," he said.

Earlier, military correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny reported on the Max messenger that the "Magyar Birds" fighter jets and French specialists operating Mirage 2000 fighters were hit by Russia’s Geran drone strikes in the Zhitomir Region.

According to Rozhin, it was previously reported that France delivered six fighter jets to Ukraine, one of which was subsequently lost due to alleged technical issues. He noted that the strike targeted an airfield where a number of these aircraft were located, and there were reports of their possible damage or destruction. However, he added, there is no objectively verified footage yet to confirm this.