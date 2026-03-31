Israel, US carry out strikes on 24 pharmaceutical industry facilities — Iranian minister

TEHRAN, March 31. /TASS/. Israel and the US have carried out strikes on 24 facilities belonging to Iranian pharmaceutical industry companies since February 28, Iran’s deputy health minister said.

"Since the start of the war, 24 operating facilities of the pharmaceutical industry, medical equipment production and supply chains have been seriously damaged," the ISNA news agency quoted him as saying.

Despite the damage to the facilities, work to provide the population with essential goods and medicines continues uninterrupted, the official added.