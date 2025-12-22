MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. A special unit of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) International Legion, which included mercenaries from the United States and Ukrainians, has been neutralized, Russian security agencies told TASS.

"On one of the front lines, the Russian Armed Forces eliminated a special group of the Ukrainian International Legion. The mercenaries from the US and Ukrainian troops killed included Jones Ty Wingate, Zacher Brian Leonel, Baluk Taras Yaroslavovych, and Samsonov Maxim Grygorievich," the agency’s source said.

He added that the Ukrainian command continues to use elite special forces as assault troops. "Now, foreign mercenaries are increasingly appearing in their ranks," he clarified.

Earlier reports indicated that Ukrainian commanders were discussing the elimination of foreign legions within the Ground Forces, with plans to reassign their personnel to assault units.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, mercenaries from various countries are serving in the Ukrainian military. The ministry said the Kiev regime uses foreign mercenaries as cannon fodder and shows no regard for their lives. The Russian military continues to eliminate mercenaries fighting on Ukraine’s side.