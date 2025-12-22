The West brings strategic stability to the brink of an abyss — MFA

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The actions of the West have pushed strategic stability perilously close to the edge of an abyss - beyond which begins the risk of slipping into uncontrollable escalation and the potential for direct armed conflict between Russia and NATO, warned Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov during a discussion at the Valdai Discussion Club.

"Thank you for the opportunity to exchange views on such a critical topic. To properly evaluate the outcomes of the past year in terms of strategic stability and international security, I would like to briefly reflect on how we entered this year," Ryabkov stated during the session titled "(Non)strategic Stability - 2025: A Year in International Security."

He recalled that at the end of 2024 and the start of this year, the administration of former US President Joe Biden, driven by an aggressive and risky pursuit of a so-called ‘strategic defeat’ for Russia, undertook a series of highly provocative steps that sharply heightened tensions. "This was actively supported by some of the most hawkish European NATO members, notably Britain and France, whose actions were particularly aggressive," Ryabkov noted.

He warned that these developments brought the world dangerously close to the edge of an abyss - beyond which lies the risk of slipping into a difficult-to-control escalation and a direct military confrontation between nuclear-armed powers. "It’s redundant to emphasize, especially for this audience, that such a conflict would have catastrophic consequences," he underscored.