Russia downs 41 Ukrainian drones over past eleven hours — top brass

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 41 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions from 8:00 p.m. on December 21 to 7:00 a.m. on December 22 Moscow time (from 5:00 p.m. on December 21 to 4:00 a.m. GMT), the Defense Ministry reported.

"Over the past eight hours, on-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed six Ukrainian fixed-wing drones: three over the Krasnodar Region, two over the Black Sea, and one over the Bryansk Region. In total, over the past 11 hours, air defenses have intercepted and destroyed 41 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones," the statement said.