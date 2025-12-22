Russian general killed in Moscow listed in Ukraine’s unwanted persons database since 2022

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The head of the Operational Training Directorate at the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, who was killed in an explosion in Moscow, is listed in the database of the Ukrainian extremist Mirotvorets website, TASS has learnt.

The website’s creators added him to the database in May 2022.

Earlier, Russian Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told TASS that Sarvarov was killed in an explosion in southern Moscow on Monday morning. She also noted that investigators are pursuing several theories regarding the murder. "One of them is that the crime was organized by the Ukrainian security agencies," Petrenko stated.

Fanil Sarvarov was born on March 11, 1969, in Russia’s Perm Region. In 2015-2016, he carried out tasks related to organizing and conducting operations in Syria. Since 2016, he served as head of the operational training department of the Russian armed forces. He was awarded the Order of Courage, the Suvorov Medal, the medals of the Order "For Merit to the Fatherland" I and II degrees, and the Order "For Military Merit." He was granted the honorary title "Honored Military Specialist of Russia."