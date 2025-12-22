Ukraine employs 30 drones to attack Belgorod Region over past day

BELGOROD, December 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army attacked settlements in the Belgorod Region with 34 drones and fired 10 munitions over the past day, the region's operational command said on its Telegram channel.

"In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, the villages of Zadorozhny, Prilesye, and Terebreno came under attack with one projectile and three drones. In the village of Zadorozhny, a private house caught fire due to a drone attack, but was put out," the command said.

In the Grayvoronsky district, the Ukrainian army launched nine munitions and 20 UAVs, damaging two vehicles. The Rakityansky district came under attack from three fixed-wing drones, which hit a private house and the fence of another private property.

Ukraine launched eight UAVs in the Chernyansky, Belgorodsky, Borisovsky, and Volokonovsky districts, damaging infrastructure in Volokonovsky.