Vance rings alarm bell over growing 'Islamist' presence in European politics

LONDON, December 22. /TASS/. US Vice President JD Vance sees Islamist fundamentalism gaining a foothold in European politics, and worries where that could lead over the next several years.

"I think there are, for example, Islamists-aligned or Islamist-adjacent people who hold office in European countries right now. Right now, maybe at an extremely low level, right? They’re winning mayoral elections, or they’re winning municipal elections. But it’s not inconceivable to imagine a scenario where a person with Islamist-adjacent views could have very significant influence in a European nuclear power. In the next five years? No. But 15 years from now? Absolutely. And that is very much a very direct threat to the United States of America," Vance told UnHerd in an interview.

He also warned of potential long-term risks to Europe-US relations across various fields. "I do think that we’re going to have certain moral conversations with Europe that we might not have, for example, with a Democratic Republic of the Congo, because there is this sense of shared history and shared cultural values. To tie it back to a more specific or direct American interest, France and the United Kingdom have nuclear weapons. If they allow themselves to be overwhelmed with very destructive moral ideas, then you allow nuclear weapons to fall in the hands of people who can actually cause very, very serious harm to the United States," the vice president added.