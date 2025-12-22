Russia has no plans to attack EU, NATO countries — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Moscow has no plans to attack NATO and European Union countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We certainly have no plans to attack EU and NATO countries. Russia doesn't pursue the aggressive goals some say it has," he pointed out at a Valdai International Discussion Club debate themed "(Non-)Strategic Stability 2025: A Year in International Security."

Ryabkov recalled Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement that Moscow "is even ready to legally enshrine this with regard to a potential solution to the current crisis based on the principle of equal and indivisible security."

"However, very few in Europe - referring to EU nations and European NATO allies - are willing to build such an architecture not against Russia but together with our country," Ryabkov noted. In his view, "if they ever recognize an indivisible security space, it would only be for the collective West."

"Frankly, this doesn’t breed optimism as it clearly shows that even amid a more balanced Russia policy pursued by Washington, risks of a confrontation between Russia and NATO remain significant due to inadequate and hostile actions by European countries," the Russian deputy foreign minister emphasized.