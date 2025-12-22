Dmitriev hints that next Russia-US meeting on Ukraine could take place in Moscow

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Special presidential envoy and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev hinted that the next meeting between Russian and US delegations on Ukraine could take place in Moscow.

"Thank you, Miami. Next time: Moscow," he wrote on his X page.

Dmitriev accompanied the post with a photo of himself wearing a T-shirt with the words "Next time in Moscow" and the signature of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On August 15 in Alaska, the Russian leader suggested in English to his US counterpart Donald Trump that the next meeting be held in Moscow. At a joint press conference summing up the results of the Anchorage summit, the US president said he was looking forward to seeing the Russian leader again soon. "Next time in Moscow?" Putin responded with a smile, asking the question in English.

Negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement took place in Miami on December 20 and 21. The US delegation included special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and White House staff member Josh Gruenbaum.