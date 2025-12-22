Ukrainian drone attack damages two piers, two vessels in Krasnodar Region

KRASNODAR, December 22. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone attack has damaged two piers and two vessels in the village of Volna in Russia’s Krasnodar Region, the operational headquarters reported.

"Two piers and two vessels were damaged in the village of Volna due to a drone attack. Everyone on board the vessels was evacuated. There were no casualties among the crew or shore personnel," the statement said.

According to the regional operational headquarters, specialists are extinguishing fires that broke out at the piers and are covering an area of 1,000 to 1,500 square meters.