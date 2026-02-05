Orban slams Kiev’s use of Hungarians as ‘cannon fodder’

BUDAPEST, February 5. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban condemned Ukraine’s compulsory conscription, saying Kiev treats Hungarians as cannon fodder.

"Dragged off to war, another Hungarian has died due to Ukraine’s forced conscription. This is unacceptable. <...> Our people cannot be used as cannon fodder," the prime minister wrote on X.

Orban added that all Ukrainian officials involved in forced conscription will be expelled from Hungary promptly. "We stand with the family, and we will not let this slide," he emphasized.

Earlier, the Hungarian government imposed sanctions on three senior Ukrainian military officials responsible for organizing forced mobilization and called on European Union leaders to add them to the bloc’s sanctions list. Orban said the decision followed the death of a second Hungarian from Transcarpathia from injuries inflicted by Ukrainian security personnel, who forcibly detained him and sent him to a recruitment center. Budapest called such actions by Ukrainian authorities a clear violation of human rights.