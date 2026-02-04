Russia to continue closely monitoring Japan’s course toward remilitarization — MFA

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. The Russian side sees that Japan continues its course toward remilitarization, and Moscow reserves the right to take any necessary measures in this regard, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized at a briefing.

The diplomat recalled that Moscow has repeatedly drawn attention to Japan’s movement toward remilitarization. According to her, Beijing shares the same view: the Chinese authorities are deeply concerned about the current policies of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s cabinet, including with regard to Taiwan.

"We will continue to closely follow the situation and reserve the right to take the necessary measures in order to prevent any damage to Russia’s interests and security in the Asia-Pacific region," Zakharova stressed.