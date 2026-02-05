Ukrainian army attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 115 UAVs in past day

BELGOROD, February 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army attacked Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with over 115 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and more than 20 munitions in the last 24 hours, the regional crisis response center reported on its Telegram channel.

"The Belgorodsky District came under a rocket attack by six munitions. In the village of Streletskoye, a man was wounded. He received medical assistance and was released for outpatient medical treatment. <…> The settlements of Dubovoye, Maisky and Oktyabrsky, the villages of Belovskoye, Dragunskoye, Krasny Oktyabr, Nikolayevka, Nikolskoye, Orlovka, Otradnoye, Repnoye, Rovenek, Shchetinovka and Yasniye Zory and the farmstead Tserkovny were attacked by 24 drones, of which 20 were suppressed and shot down," the crisis response center reported.

A 17-year-old boy was wounded as a result of an explosive detonation. He was taken to the children’s regional clinical hospital. A man was injured after a Ukrainian drone dropped an explosive on the courtyard of a private house. He continues medical treatment at Belgorod City Hospital No. 2. The Ukrainian attacks damaged five private houses, the roof of an apartment building and an infrastructural facility, it added.

Belgorod, the Borisovsky, Korochansky, Novooskolsky, Chernyansky and Yakovlevsky districts came under an attack by 12 Ukrainian drones, with no consequences. The Valuisky District was attacked by eight Ukrainian drones, which damaged an outbuilding. The Volokonovsky District came under an attack by four Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged a building of an enterprise and a private house, the regional crisis response center reported.

Populated areas in the Graivoronsky District were attacked by ten munitions and 25 UAVs, which injured seven civilians. In the village of Glotovo, a drone detonation on the territory of a private house injured a man who was taken to the regional clinical hospital in severe condition. A man and a woman were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on a car. They continue medical treatment at the hospital. In the village of Zamostye, an FPV drone strike on a car wounded four men. They continue medical treatment at Belgorod hospitals. One of the attacked civilians is in severe condition, it added.

A man who suffered in a Ukrainian UAV attack on the village of Mokraya Orlovka in the Graivoronsky District on February 3 applied for medical assistance. He was released for outpatient treatment afterwards. The attacks damaged two private houses in the district. The Krasnoyaruzhsky District came under a bombardment by six munitions and attacks by 18 UAVs, which injured a man. He continues medical treatment at the regional clinical hospital. The attacks damaged a private house, an outbuilding and set fire to a garage, the crisis response center reported.

The Rakityansky District came under an attack by three Ukrainian UAVs. A man and his six-year-old and nine-year-old children were injured in the attack. They received medical assistance at the Rakityansky central regional hospital and continue their treatment on an outpatient basis. The attack damaged a commercial facility, it said.

The Shebekinsky District came under an attack by 26 Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged two private houses and the fence of a household, the regional crisis response center reported.