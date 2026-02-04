Supercam UAVs fitted with flight safety software similar to Flightradar

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Supercam-series drones have been equipped with software that allows operators and owners of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to transmit information about each UAV and its location to the unified oversight system, in line with new flight safety requirements, a spokesman for the Unmanned Systems Group told reporters at the Dronetech exhibition of unmanned, autonomous and robotic systems in Moscow.

The software is integrated into the Supercam control program and installed at the ground control station. "It not only transmits mandatory drone data, but also enables operators to promptly obtain airspace permits, compile aircraft statistics, and monitor flights in real time, similar to the Flightradar service," company representatives said.

Unmanned Systems stressed that the innovation substantially enhances flight safety, streamlines the permitting process, and eliminates the need to complete paper forms for each aircraft. "All Supercam devices delivered to customers are connected to this system to comply with government requirements and ensure UAV flight safety," the company said.

According to the Russian government’s Executive Order No. 1701 of November 30, 2024, which takes effect on March 1, 2026, every UAV must be equipped with remote identification tools to transmit information about the aircraft and its coordinates to the automated monitoring system of regulatory authorities.

"Various solutions can be used for this, including onboard beacons installed on the UAV. However, this approach has drawbacks, as it raises the cost of the drone, requires design modifications, leads to additional battery drain, and beacons are also vulnerable to spoofing and electronic warfare," Unmanned Systems said.

The Dronetech exhibition is being held in Moscow on February 4-5.