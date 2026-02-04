US may slap Algeria with sanctions for purchasing Russian fighter jets — diplomat

WASHINGTON, February 4. /TASS/. The Washington administration may impose sanctions on Algeria in connection with the country’s purchase of fighter jets from Russia, head of the US Department of State’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs Robert Palladino said.

"We also have seen those media reports, and they're concerning," he told the foreign affairs committee of the US Senate when asked about the possibilities of sanctioning Algeria over its decision to purchase Russian fighter jets.

"The Department of State is committed to upholding the Countering America's Adversaries through Sanctions Act [CAATSA], and transactions like those that you have described may trigger that determination," he said, implying sanctions. "This is something that we will watch closely."

He added that he may hold a more detailed discussion on the subject with senators behind closed doors.

When asked what measures the US administration is taking to discourage Algeria from purchasing Russian-made military equipment, he said: "We work closely with the government in Algeria on issues where we find common ground. We certainly don't agree on many things, and this would be an example where the United States would have a problem."

"We use the leverage that we have, often in private, to advance our interests and stop behavior which is not acceptable," Palladino added.

In February 2025, Algeria confirmed the purchase of Russia’s Su-57E fighter jets, becoming the first buyer of this type of aircraft. The Algerian Air Force has other Russian-made fighter jets in service as well.