Kalashnikov introduces major software update to its SKAT-350M UAV last year

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Kalashnikov Group introduced 44 changes to the software of its Skat-350M unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) last year in response to customer requests, the company reported on its Telegram channel.

"Amid appeals from customers, the Kalashnikov Group made 44 changes to the software for the Skat-350M unmanned aerial vehicle’s ground control station in 2025," the statement reads.

It was previously reported that the Kalashnikov Group unveiled its new small copter-type drones, the Goliath 2.0 and Karakurt 2.0, at the Dronetech Exhibition of unmanned, autonomous and robotic systems in Moscow.

Among the exhibits are also the Legionnaire and Alpha-E vertical takeoff and landing drones, as well as the SKAT 350M, a flying wing-shaped aircraft, the most prevalently used drone in the special military operation zone in Ukraine.

The UAVs presented at Dronetech are designed for day/night aerial monitoring with varying levels of information detail. They are capable of analyzing the condition of fuel and energy complex facilities, transport infrastructure, electrical transmission lines, urban development, forests, and agricultural lands, and are effective in preventing terrorist threats, conducting search and rescue operations, and supporting operational-investigative activities.