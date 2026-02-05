Nearly 100 drones attack Russian regions overnight: aftermath

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Air defenses shot down 95 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions during the night, the Defense Ministry reported.

A truck driver was injured as a result of falling UAV debris in Bataysk of the Rostov Region.

TASS has compiled the key details about the consequences.

Attack scale

- During the night, air defense forces on duty intercepted and destroyed 95 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry said.

- According to the report, 36 UAVs were shot down over the Krasnodar Region, 27 over the Rostov Region, 21 over the Azov Sea, eight over the Belgorod Region, two over Crimea, and one over the Volgograd Region.

Aftermath

- The UAV attack was repelled in Rostov-on-Don, Taganrog, Bataysk, Novoshakhtinsk, and the Azov district of the Rostov Region, Governor Yury Slyusar said.

- He later clarified that the attack also affected the Neklinovsky, Oktyabrsky, Kamensky, Krasnosulsky, and Zernogradsky districts, as well as the cities of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky and Shakhty.

- In Bataysk, a truck driver was injured as a result of falling drone debris.

- He was hospitalized and his condition is considered moderately severe.

- According to preliminary medical assessments, his life is not at danger.

- Also in Bataysk, five cars parked at an agricultural enterprise and a warehouse were damaged. No fires were reported.

- In Novoshakhtinsk, the facade and windows of a private house were damaged.

- Information about the consequences is being clarified.