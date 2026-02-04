Musk will be imprisoned like Durov if he shows up for questioning in France — politician

PARIS, February 4. /TASS/. Elon Musk will be arrested the second he steps foot in France, Leader of France’s Patriots party Florian Philippot wrote on his page on X, commenting on the April 20 summons issued for the billionaire by the French prosecutor’s office.

"It is obvious that Elon Musk should throw the French court summons for questioning on April 20 in the trash. He absolutely should not go there. France under ‘Euromacronist’ occupation is no longer a country governed by the rule of law, and he would be immediately imprisoned and then arrested on French territory, just like [Telegram co-founder] Pavel Durov," the French politician wrote. He characterized the situation with the search and investigation concerning the social network as a "disgrace for France."

Earlier, French offices of Elon Musk’s social media platform X were raided by Paris prosecutors, Europol and a cybercrime unit. According to AFP, the investigation against the social network was launched in January 2025, following complaints about the work of its algorithms and its integrated Grok chatbot, which allegedly generated explicit materials and denied the Holocaust. Furthermore, the Paris prosecutor's office summoned Musk and former CEO of the social network Linda Yaccarino for questioning on April 20.